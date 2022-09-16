Ahead of the first noon kick of the season on Saturday, catch up to speed with everything you need to know for the bout between the Hoosiers and the Hilltoppers.

WKU's two victories so far this season have come in convincing fashion, dominating both Austin Peay and Hawai'i before a bye week this past weekend. The Hilltoppers should come into Bloomington fresh and ready for a dogfight, something that gave Indiana fits on the road last season.

Standing in the way of a 3-0 start is a bout with Western Kentucky (2-0, 0-0 in C-USA), as the return game of last year's trip to Bowling Green goes down on Saturday afternoon. After having a historic season with the ball in their hands en route to a 9-5 record, division title and bowl victory over Appalachian State, the 'Tops are always a threat to score under head coach Tyson Helton.

As Indiana (2-0, 1-0 in Big Ten) approaches the third week of the regular season, IU has not only equaled their win total from 2021, but earned a conference victory as well, something they didn't do all of last year. That's not to say either win has been the most spectacular of all time with each one have featured their fair share of ups and downs, but Tom Allen's team has done what they needed to do to start the season 2-0.

Stephen Carr rushed for 109 yards and 2 TDs, Michael Penix Jr. racked up 373 yards through the air, and the duo of Ty Fryfogle and Peyton Hendershot led the way receiving wise, hauling in 10 catches for 98 yards and seven catches for 100 yards respectively. Micah McFadden would be the team's leading tackler on the night in the efforts to slow down the WKU offense.

The two teams met last season when the Hilltoppers hosted the Hoosiers in Indiana's fourth game of the season. IU totaled 507 yards of offense in the contest, and scraped out their second and final victory of the '21 season, 33-31.

Indiana has been without veteran DL James Head Jr. for the first two contests of the season, but the coaching staff has said that he's close to returning. He's a game time decision at this point.

A Familiar Face in the WKU Backfield

When running back Davion Ervin-Poindexter hit the transfer portal last offseason, coach Tom Allen said it was all about finding him and opportunity to play ball somewhere they could utilize him. The new home he's found is with WKU, and he's now at the front of the 'Toppers rushing attack in 2022.

So far through two games, Ervin-Poindexter has rushed for 99 yards on 24 carries, finding paydirt once as well with a score. He's just beginning to find his feet in the offense, but so far is their feature back and leading rusher.

Although Western Kentucky's offense is certainly pass-first, a former Hoosier returns home this weekend in Bloomington. It'll be intriguing to watch if he has any emotions toward playing at IU again or how it may elevate his play. Either way, Ervin-Poindexter has his shot now, which is all Allen and the coaching staff could ask for.

New Face at QB, Still The Same Electric Offense

When Indiana went head-to-head with Hilltopper quarterback Bailey Zappe last season, the owner of one of the most impressive single statistical seasons ever for a QB, the IU defense knew what they had in store for them. Throughout that game, even while losing Tiawan Mullen to an injury that would affect his play all season, the Hoosiers executed a bend but don't break gameplan to seal the victory over WKU.

This season, the QB at the head of the 'Toppers offense is Austin Reed. While he's got big shoes to fill with Zappe's absence, he's off to a hot start of his own. His play through the first two weeks of the season has earned him a spot on the Davey O'Brien Midseason Watch List, the prestigious award given to college football's best quarterback.

So far in 2022, Reed has thrown for 547 yards and seven touchdowns in WKU's two wins. He's completed 64.1 percent of his passes for an efficiency rating of 165.7, and has added a rushing TD as well. Simply stated, the IU defense and specifically, the secondary, are going to have their hands full again on offense.

Will IU be able to keep the ball rolling on the ground?

In what was clearly an emphasis during last week's performance, Indiana ran the ball for 239 yards and scored three touchdowns to balance out their attack on offense. That's 207 yards more than what they rushed for a week prior versus Illinois, where IU's one-dimensional passing attack was enough to propel Indiana to the comeback victory.

While the o-line has had a multitude of question marks around them, Indiana has done a solid job of not only protecting QB Connor Bazelak in pass protection, but as they did last week, opening holes in the rushing game after the debacle in week one. Replacing Matthew Bedford after his season-ending injury isn't the easiest task in the world by any stretch of the imagination, but Parker Hanna looked comfortable in his place last week and the O-line continued to shift around and find their right combination.

As Indiana hurls toward much tougher and stronger defensive fronts in the coming weeks of the season, it's imperative for IU to make their adjustments now and create a spark that can push their play to the next level. Whether it's another big day on the ground or keeping Bazelak clean in the pocket, success on Saturday against the Hilltopper defense would be a big boost of confidence heading further into the season.

---