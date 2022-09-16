The Indiana football program is back in action this weekend as it takes on Western Kentucky in Memorial Stadium. Indiana is coming off of a 35-22 win against Idaho in week two. Connor Bazelak and Walt Bell continue to get more and more comfortable together but have yet to put together a complete game. Western Kentucky comes in 2-0 on the season and looks to play Indiana as tough as it did last year despite a 33-31 loss. Davion Erwin-Poindexter, former IU running back, headlines the WKU backfield. Kick is set for 12 pm ET on BTN. Here are the predictions from TheHoosier.com staff.

Jim Coyle

After last week's much closer than expected win over Idaho, we still do not truly have a gauge on Indiana's offense. Partly because not many people thought it was going to be close, including me. Idaho is better than we thought and so is Washington State. Was the delayed start and rain the other reason? That is something we should find out this week when Western Kentucky comes to town. Can the Hoosiers O-Line create running lanes? Can Connor Bazelak and the offense get into a rhythm early? The answers to those questions will tell a lot. Indiana will need to get to the quarterback to take some stress off of the secondary because they are going to be under attack. The Hoosiers are better than what we saw last week. How much better? Prediction: Indiana 34, Western Kentucky 27

Alec Lasley

Indiana enters 2-0 and while it’s been inconsistent at times, the Hoosiers came away with two wins. Western Kentucky is a high-powered offense and one that loves to pass the ball. IU’s secondary has been inconsistent this season and needs to play much better this weekend. Tom Allen seems to still be getting some of the rust off with his defensive play calls, but altogether that unit has kept IU in both games so far. Connor Bazelak and this offense seems to play its best when it’s up against the wall — but they can’t wait to do so this weekend. Tom Allen knows the challenges WKU poises and I think IU plays it’s most complete game yet. Prediction: Indiana 35, Western Kentucky 24

Keegan Nickoson

Until proven wrong, I'm going to continue to ride the hot hand. The offense truly functions at a different level with this kind of aggressive playcalling that Walt Bell has been utilizing. It helps that players like DJ Matthews, Cam Camper, and Shaun Shivers perfectly fit with the current scheme. After getting a wake-up call against Idaho the defense is currently in a very good spot. They are going to give up some points, Western Kentucky's offense is that explosive, but Tom Allen will get his guys to the point where they will put together a solid performance. There will be no underestimating the Hilltoppers this weekend. Prediction: Indiana 28, Western Kentucky 24

Mason Williams

Western Kentucky is Indiana's most intriguing challenge so far. While they may not present the toughest task, they certainly aren't any sort of pushover that IU can disregard and still get past without issue. I see this as an opportunity for Indiana to make a statement, play clean football for four quarters and build some momentum with what may be their largest crowd of the year so far behind them Saturday afternoon. Part of me says this game is close, and all signs point towards it, but I'm going to venture to say that a fired up IU team wins this game handily, even if the score may not necessarily suggest it. Prediction: Indiana 31, Western Kentucky 20

Kevin Vera

I think the biggest story about this game will be how this matchup against Western Kentucky will be a good test to accurately show where Indiana is at as a team. Indiana’s defense will get tested going up against one of the nations best offenses but on the other hand Indianas offense might have to play catch up as the game goes on. This game could turn into a shootout so seeing Indiana is a pressure situation where they have to score points will be interesting to see. Ultimately being at home and riding the small momentum that they have is gonna help boost the Hoosiers to 3-0. Prediction: Indiana 37, Western Kentucky 31



