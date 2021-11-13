Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Rutgers
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana faces Rutgers looking for its first Big Ten win of the season.
The Hoosiers sit at 2-6 while Rutgers enters the matchup 4-5, but losing five of the last six games.
The kick is set for Noon ET on BTN.
Here is the full week's coverage leading up to today's game.
A Look At Rutgers:
A Look At The Matchup:
Three keys to an Indiana win over Rutgers (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Michigan loss, previews Rutgers
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Rutgers (FREE)
Preview: Indiana, Rutgers share quarterback uncertainty before matchup (FREE)
Other Storylines:
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.