 TheHoosier - Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Rutgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-13 08:32:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Rutgers

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.

Indiana faces Rutgers looking for its first Big Ten win of the season.

The Hoosiers sit at 2-6 while Rutgers enters the matchup 4-5, but losing five of the last six games.

The kick is set for Noon ET on BTN.

Here is the full week's coverage leading up to today's game.

A Look At Rutgers:

Behind Enemy Lines: Rutgers (PREM)

Coach Talk: Rutgers HC Greg Schiano discusses Indiana (FREE)

A Look At The Matchup:

Three keys to an Indiana win over Rutgers (PREM)

WATCH: Tom Allen recaps Michigan loss, previews Rutgers

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Rutgers (FREE)

Preview: Indiana, Rutgers share quarterback uncertainty before matchup (FREE)


Other Storylines: 

WATCH: Charlton Warren discusses defensive adjustments and recent struggles

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}