Staff Picks: Indiana vs Rutgers

Indiana heads home after a two-game road stand. With three games left in the regular season, the Hoosiers are still looking for their first conference win. Rutgers comes in sitting at 4-5, losing five of the last six games. IU is still dealing with some injuries to multiple key players, but Tom Allen mentioned the quarterback room getting healthier. Kick is set for 12 pm ET on Big Ten Network. Here our TheHoosier.com staff picks.

Jim Coyle

Indiana has two consecutive home games to try to gain a little momentum into the end of the season and salvage some positive vibes from the season that has gone very much array. First up are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, the perennial Big Ten East punching bag. But Greg Schiano is trying to get the Scarlet Knights to believe that they could compete like Indiana has done. The biggest question is who will start at quarterback. I think that's going to be Donaven McCulley. The true freshman will need to sharpen his passing skills that have note looked as crisp as they need to be. But Nick Sheridan will also need to bring a new game plan that gets the tight ends and the running backs involved in a passing game that is simply been non-existent this season. It should be a field day for the defense if they play to the level of their capability and not the level of their opponent. And I think that they will do that and the offense will find just enough to compliment that defense. Prediction: Indiana 27, Rutgers 13

Alec Lasley

The Hoosiers head back home looking to play spoiler against a Rutgers team still fighting to sneak into a Bowl game. With IU looking to play for pride from here on out, we will really see how Tom Allen and this team can bounce back after an extremely difficult season. Allen said we could see a few quarterbacks on Saturday, but I still expect Donaven McCulley to see the majority of the snaps. The bigger question is whether or not Stephen Carr will play and who steps up in the backfield if he can't go. If IU doesn't find any success on the ground, it will put an extreme amount of pressure on whoever the QB is to put together a very pass-heavy attack -- something that hasn't been successful this year. I think the defense gets back to playing the way it should and shuts down a struggling Rutgers offense. In the end, it will come down to 3rd down plays on both sides of the ball. Hoosiers grab their first conference win. Prediction: Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Matt Byrne

Indiana is favored in this matchup over Rutgers by nearly seven points, and I see them winning a close game. Head coach Tom Allen didn't specify who is under center, but regardless, they'll be able to find more success than when Donaven McCulley faced Michigan's defense. Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral will most likely play though Rutgers hasn't officially announced its starter. If Vedral starts, I predict a close Indiana victory, and if he doesn't, Indiana may be able to win by a few possessions. IU's defense has struggled with injuries, but after it struggled with guarding big-yardage plays against Michigan, there is clear room for improvement and what to adjust leading up to this matchup. Prediction: Indiana 24, Rutgers 17

Keegan Nickoson

Finally, Indiana is favored going into a weekend of football. Rutgers comes in off an embarrassing loss to Wisconsin. With both teams now on the outside looking in for a bowl game, the only thing on the line is pride. I think Donaven McCulley will have a Maryland like performance (if he plays). Furthermore, if anyone can motivate a team, it’s Tom Allen. These players haven’t given up on this season, and they will show their ability to persevere against Rutgers. Prediction: Indiana 24 Rutgers 10

Trevor Gersmehl

Indiana plays a much easier opponent than they are used to this week in Rutgers. The Scarlett Knights are 4-5 and are coming off a 52-3 beating against Wisconsin. The game should be evenly matched, but the Hoosiers have been such a mess this season that I just don’t have the confidence to pick them. Prediction: Rutgers 31, Indiana 28

John Alden