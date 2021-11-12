Preview: Indiana, Rutgers share quarterback uncertainty before matchup
Indiana's 29-7 loss last week against No. 7 Michigan eliminated the Hoosiers from bowl eligibility. Ahead of a season with high expectations, most people didn't anticipate IU to be 2-7 and winless in six conference matchups toward the end. Certainly, head coach Tom Allen didn't.
The disappointment in Allen's voice echoed throughout the media room on Monday. Nevertheless, his objective is to persevere and finish the season strong, starting with the upcoming contest against unranked Rutgers.
"Way different than any of us ever expected… but here we are," Allen said in a press conference on Monday. That's what I talked [about] with our guys on Sunday. When things don't go the way you want them to, how are you going to respond?"
IU has suffered a pair of quarterback injuries this season, requiring a true freshman to try to break its losing streak. Third-string Donaven McCulley started the past two losses against Maryland and Michigan in place of starter Michael Penix Jr. and backup Jack Tuttle.
With time for Penix and Tuttle to rehab, the question is which player will lead the offense against Rutgers. However, Allen didn't specify during a press conference on Thursday.
"We will have multiple quarterbacks ready to play on Saturday," Allen said.
Penix and Tuttle making their way back to the field acts as a double-sided sword.
Their positive health status adds depth back to the quarterback position and potentially forces Rutgers to plan for each of them individually. However, it's more challenging for IU's offense to prepare for one gameplan leading up to the matchup.
"You're trying to run concepts and schemes that fit whoever's behind the center," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said on Monday. "While it benefits them, it also asks other players to maybe do things they haven't done much of."
Still, the players are receptive to the quarterback situation, Sheridan said.
"The guys have had a great attitude and we need to keep improving," Sheridan said.
Rutgers has also used multiple quarterbacks during its season but primarily favors Noah Vedral. The senior quarterback has thrown for seven touchdowns and five interceptions thus far.
He struggled last week in a 52-3 loss at home against No. 21 Wisconsin, throwing two interceptions and completing half of his passes for 81 yards before exiting due to an injury.
Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano could not confirm whether he would start Saturday.
"Noah is going to progress during the week," Schiano said in a press conference on Monday. "I think he'll be available; I can't tell you that for sure."
Vedral's absence could deal a significant blow to a team that needs to win two of its last three games to become bowl eligible.
"Noah really understands the offense by far the best and then the experience level drops there," Schiano said.
Regardless of who Rutgers puts under center, IU's defense will look to prevent the Scarlet Knights from finding the end zone.
IU's defense struggled with guarding big-yardage plays against Michigan last week. The Wolverines had seven passing plays that gained 15 yards or more and five running plays that gained 10 yards or more.
IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren talked about what he wants to improve on Monday.
"There's 12 plays in the game that led to 21 points," Warren said. "There were 58 plays in the game that led to nine points, a takeaway and three sacks. You want to be more consistent where you don't give up 21 points in 12 plays; you do more what you did in the 58 plays. Consistency would be the thing I would want to get better in."
IU enters the game as a nearly seven-point favorite, the first time it has been favored in a conference matchup. Its best chance to earn its first conference win is arguably on Saturday.
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 13th at noon ET and will be available to watch on Big Ten Network.
