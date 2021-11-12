Preview: Indiana, Rutgers share quarterback uncertainty before matchup

Indiana's 29-7 loss last week against No. 7 Michigan eliminated the Hoosiers from bowl eligibility. Ahead of a season with high expectations, most people didn't anticipate IU to be 2-7 and winless in six conference matchups toward the end. Certainly, head coach Tom Allen didn't.

The disappointment in Allen's voice echoed throughout the media room on Monday. Nevertheless, his objective is to persevere and finish the season strong, starting with the upcoming contest against unranked Rutgers.

"Way different than any of us ever expected… but here we are," Allen said in a press conference on Monday. That's what I talked [about] with our guys on Sunday. When things don't go the way you want them to, how are you going to respond?"

IU has suffered a pair of quarterback injuries this season, requiring a true freshman to try to break its losing streak. Third-string Donaven McCulley started the past two losses against Maryland and Michigan in place of starter Michael Penix Jr. and backup Jack Tuttle.

With time for Penix and Tuttle to rehab, the question is which player will lead the offense against Rutgers. However, Allen didn't specify during a press conference on Thursday.

"We will have multiple quarterbacks ready to play on Saturday," Allen said.

Penix and Tuttle making their way back to the field acts as a double-sided sword.

Their positive health status adds depth back to the quarterback position and potentially forces Rutgers to plan for each of them individually. However, it's more challenging for IU's offense to prepare for one gameplan leading up to the matchup.

"You're trying to run concepts and schemes that fit whoever's behind the center," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said on Monday. "While it benefits them, it also asks other players to maybe do things they haven't done much of."

Still, the players are receptive to the quarterback situation, Sheridan said.

"The guys have had a great attitude and we need to keep improving," Sheridan said.