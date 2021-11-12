Three keys to an Indiana win over Rutgers

The Hoosiers are officially out of contention for a third consecutive bowl game appearance after losing to Michigan 29-7 last weekend.

For the rest of the season the players on this Indiana roster will be playing for pride with the chance to spoil the seasons of the remaining teams on their schedule.

The first team on the list is Rutgers, a program looking to earn its first bowl berth since the 2014 season.

Last year the Scarlet Knights gave the Hoosiers quite the scare as Indiana came away with a road victory in Piscataway.

Indiana is currently favored to win by a touchdown, so this is a good opportunity for this team to try and find their footing heading into the final stretch of the season.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to beat the Scarlet Knights this Saturday.