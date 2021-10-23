Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs No. 5 Ohio State
Indiana looks for its first Big Ten win of the season as No. 5 Ohio State comes to Bloomington.
Indiana is coming off of a 20-15 loss to No. 9 Michigan State last week.
Ohio State had a bye a week ago. The Buckeyes' lone loss has come to Oregon this season.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET on ABC.
A Look At Ohio State
Early Look: Getting to know Ohio State (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Ohio State (PREM)
A Look At The Matchup
Three keys to an Indiana win over Ohio State (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen recaps MSU, previews Ohio State (FREE)
Game Preview: IU seeks first conference win in No. 5 Ohio State matchup (FREE)
Other Storylines
Noah Pierre taking advantage of recent opportunity (PREM)
Freshman QB Donaven McCulley to see increased role moving forward (FREE)
----
