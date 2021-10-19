WATCH: Nick Sheridan discusses offensive struggles
Indiana offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan discusses IU's offensive struggles in the redzone, Donaven McCulley's role moving forward and adjustments to the scheme.
Above is the full Q&A.
(Video courtesy of TheHoosier.com)
----
