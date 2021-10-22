Game Preview: IU seeks first conference win in No. 5 Ohio State matchup

After suffering a 20-15 loss to No. 10 Michigan State last weekend, Indiana is still winless in all three of its conference matchups. To achieve its first conference win, IU has to upset No. 5 Ohio State at home this Saturday, its fourth top-10 opponent this season and a program it hasn't beaten since 1988.

Unlike IU, Ohio State has a flawless 3-0 conference record, defeating Minnesota, Rutgers and Maryland. The Buckeyes are 5-1 overall, defeated by then-No. 12 Oregon 35-28 at home.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud and running back TreVeyon Henderson are two players leading Ohio State's offensive powerhouse that could pose a problem for IU.

Stroud has thrown for 1,699 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. The freshman threw one interception in his first three starts, but he has not thrown another in his two most recent starts since then. Henderson has rushed for 605 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per attempt.

"They do about everything perfect," IU defensive coordinator Charlton Warren said in a press conference on Monday. "Run it, throw it, pass it, protect it."

Still, Warren is prepared to face Ohio State's offense and is looking for ways to stop Stroud, his receiving core and Henderson.

"I think you have to have balance, Warren said. "You got to be able to stop the run... Keep a lid on the passes and then you got to find your spots to pressure. You don't want to be so one-sided where you're great on one end, but every time they hand the ball off, it's a gain of 20."

IU's defense managed to successfully withstand arguably the best running back in the NCAA last week in Michigan State’s Kenneth Walker III. That same success could allow the defense to eliminate one major threat of Ohio State's offensive arsenal.

However, pass pressure is significant in forcing mistakes against a skilled quarterback. In last year's matchup, IU's pass rush forced Justin Fields to throw two interceptions. While the Hoosiers lost that game, the defense still provided a chance for the offense to win.