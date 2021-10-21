Three keys to an Indiana win over Ohio State
Indiana will be aiming for their first Big Ten win of the season as Ohio State comes to town to take on the Hoosiers.
The Buckeyes are fresh off a bye week and will be looking to continue their quest for another East Division title with a victory over Indiana.
The Hoosiers narrowly lost to an undefeated, 10th-ranked Michigan State team this past Saturday by a score of 20-15.
Now Indiana faces a team they haven’t beaten since the 1988 season, and it won’t be easy to end that losing streak without a complete performance in all three phases of the game.
Ohio State is currently favored to win by three touchdowns, and Indiana has quite a steep hill to climb if they want to have a chance at narrowing that gap.
Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to come out on top against the Buckeyes.
