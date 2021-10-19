Early Look: Getting to know Ohio State

The Ohio State Buckeyes need no introduction. Indiana, like many other programs in the country, has fallen victim to the Buckeyes elite play over the better part of three decades.

Ohio State has won the last 25 meetings dating back to 1991. The last victory the Hoosiers claimed came in 1988 when Head Coach Bill Mallory and his squad decimated the Buckeyes 41-7.

This 2021 Ohio State team comes into Saturday’s matchup ranked #5 in this week’s AP Poll. Funnily enough, this would be the second highest-ranked team Indiana has played this season. The Buckeyes sit at 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Big Ten through their first six games. Since their week two home loss to Oregon, the Buckeyes have outscored their opponents 218-57.

This Ryan Day-led team features an explosive offense with two Heisman candidates and one of the most talented receiver rooms in college football. However, they have a defense that, as we have seen this season, can be vulnerable.

Here are some key players, stats, and notes to look out for on Saturday night.