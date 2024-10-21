Final Thoughts: Indiana vs. Nebraska

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Indiana football improved to 7-0 on Saturday behind a resounding 56-7 win over Nebraska. Following the Hoosiers' dominant performance, Indiana has moved up to No. 13 in the most recent AP Poll. From... Here's my final thoughts from Indiana's historic win over Nebraska.

SEE ALSO

THAT WAS UNEXPECTED

Fans hold signs during the Fox Big Noon Kickoff show outside of Memorial Stadium before the start of the Indiana versus Nebraska football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herlad-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Before the start of the season, not many people thought Indiana would be sitting at 7-0 through the first eight weeks of the season, having not trailed for a single second of the year. Even before Saturday's contest, I'm not sure many people expected to blow out Nebraska. The Hoosiers were around 6.5-point favorites, and many were predicting the Cornhuskers to give Indiana its first real test of the season. That couldn't have been much farther from the truth. Indiana dominated four all four quarters of that ball game in all three phases of the game. Name any aspect of the game and any portion of the game, Indiana dominated it. The win may not have been a surprise to many. Indiana's complete and utter dismantling of Nebraska, however, was a surprise to just about anybody. The Hoosiers made a statement on Saturday, proving that they are legit and worthy of all the national attention they've been receiving and will continue to receiver.

INDIANA IS ONE OF THE BEST OFFENSES IN THE COUNTRY

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers Myles Price (4) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)

Nebraska entered the game ranking inside the top-15 in the country in both total defense and scoring defense. Nebraska was allowing just 11.3 points per game, less than 100 rushing yards per game and the Cornhuskers hadn't allowed a touchdown on the ground all season long. So, what did the Indiana offense go out and do? Well, the Hoosiers hung 56 points on the Cornhuskers, rushing for 215 yards as a team and scoring the first five rushing touchdowns of the season against Nebraska. Indiana averaged 6.5 yards per carry on Saturday afternoon. It wasn't just the rushing attack that was dominant. Quarterbacks Kurtis Rourke and Tayven Jackson combined to go 24-30 for 280 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Nebraska's defense was supposed to finally be able to slow down this Indiana offense that entered the game averaging around 45 points a contest. Simply put, that didn't happen. The Hoosiers did whatever they wanted offensively, consistently gashing the Cornhusker defense. If Nebraska's loaded defense was unable to find any answer at all for Indiana's offense, then there probably aren't too many teams around the country that can slow down this offensive machine in Bloomington.

THE HOOSIERS ARE TOUGH TO CRACK WHEN THEY'RE FORCING TURNOVERS

Nenbraska's Jamier Johnson (9) celebrates his interception during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

While Indiana's offense has ranked near the top of the country in many major statistics, the Hoosiers' defense has gone slightly under the radar. Yes, the offense is doing things that pretty much no other team in the country is doing, but this Indiana defense is quite good in its own right. On Saturday, the Hoosiers gave up one score, a second quarter touchdown. Outside of that, Indiana's defense was just as dominant as the offense. The Hoosiers forced the Cornhuskers into five turnovers on downs during Saturday's contest. Indiana also intercepted Dylan Raiola three time, while forcing three fumbles as well -- two of which the Hoosiers recovered. So far this season, Indiana's defense has been good. The Hoosiers still haven't given up a singular point in the first quarter. However, on Saturday, the Hoosiers showed off their ability to create turnovers -- something the Indiana defense had otherwise been lacking to begin the season. Continuing to force turnovers only adds to the complimentary football that Indiana is able to play. if the Hoosiers can consistently create ideal scoring opportunities for the offense, then this team is going to be hard to beat.

TAYVEN JACKSON WILL BE JUST FINE

Indiana's Tayven Jackson (2) passes during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)