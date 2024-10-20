Kurtis Rourke expected to miss IU's clash with Washington due to injury

Indiana football may be without its starting quarterback next weekend when Indiana plays host to Washington.

Per multiple reports, quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not expected to suit up when the Hoosiers host the Huskies next Saturday for a noon kickoff in Bloomington due to a thumb injury he sustained in Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska.

The reports add that Rourke's injury is not season-ending, but there is currently no timetable for his return.

It's unclear when exactly Rourke injured his thumb against the Cornhuskers. After playing the entire first half, the Hoosiers' starting signal caller was replaced by backup quarterback Tayven Jackson to begin the second half of play. Rourke was later spotted on the sideline dressed in street clothes.