Published Oct 20, 2024
Kurtis Rourke expected to miss IU's clash with Washington due to injury
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Indiana football may be without its starting quarterback next weekend when Indiana plays host to Washington.

Per multiple reports, quarterback Kurtis Rourke is not expected to suit up when the Hoosiers host the Huskies next Saturday for a noon kickoff in Bloomington due to a thumb injury he sustained in Indiana's 56-7 win over Nebraska.

The reports add that Rourke's injury is not season-ending, but there is currently no timetable for his return.

It's unclear when exactly Rourke injured his thumb against the Cornhuskers. After playing the entire first half, the Hoosiers' starting signal caller was replaced by backup quarterback Tayven Jackson to begin the second half of play. Rourke was later spotted on the sideline dressed in street clothes.

If Rourke is in fact unable to suit up next weekend for the Hoosiers, it would be a big blow for an undefeated Indiana team with its eyes set on the College Football Playoff. Rourke has been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Ten this season. He also entered Saturday's affair with Nebraska with the 12th-best odds to take home the Heisman Trophy.

Rourke has been phenomenal for the Hoosiers in his first season in Bloomington. The Canadian has completed 74.6% of his passes for 1,941 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions. Rourke currently sits atop the Big Ten in both passing touchdowns and passer rating this season.

With Rourke unable to go, Indiana will turn to Jackson, a redshirt sophomore out of Greenwood, Indiana. A former four-star recruit out of high school, Jackson has seen limited playing time this season as the Hoosiers' backup quarterback.

A season ago, Jackson ultimately lost a quarterback competition with Brendan Sorsby, who's now the quarterback at Cincinnati. Jackson appeared in six games during the 2023 season, completing 61% of his passes for 914 yards, two passing touchdowns and five interceptions. Jackson went 2-3 as Indiana's starter last year.

Indiana's Saturday afternoon contest with Washington is set for noon on the BIg Ten Network next weekend.

