Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win

Nebraska's defense had been a fortress all season long, causing consistent problems for nearly every offense the Cornhuskers crossed paths with. One of the top defensive units in the entire country, the Cornhuskers entered Saturday's contest with the Hoosiers leading the Big Ten in sacks and tackles for loss. They also boasted top-15 national rankings in both total defense (13th), as well as total defense (11th). On Saturday, Indiana played with a certain level of confidence and effortlessness offensively, seemingly unbothered by any of those numbers. In front of a sellout crowd of 53,082 at Memorial Stadium, the Hoosiers' offense completely dismantled the vaunted Cornhusker defense to the tune of a 56-7 win that left no doubt about the legitimacy of this Indiana team. "I think this says a lot about our team," head coach Curt Cignetti said postgame. "I know there was a national perception that Nebraska had a pretty legit defense on a national scale. So this [performance] will open their eyes. I think this is a great team win."

Indiana's Elijah Sarratt (13) celebrates his touchdown with Trey Wedig (75) during the Indiana versus Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

From the opening kickoff of Saturday's contest in Bloomington, the Hoosiers put to rest any lingering skepticism about their strength of schedule or ability to compete at the highest level. “It was pretty much a statement game,” running back Justice Ellison said. After losing the coin toss, the Hoosiers' offense took the field to begin the game, looking to set the tone early. That's exactly what Indiana did, driving 75 yards in eight plays to open the scoring on the first drive of the game. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was flawless on the opening drive of the game, completing all six of his pass attempts -- including one on fourth down running back. Meanwhile, Ellison ripped of a 43-yard rush, the longest run allowed by the Cornhuskers all season long, before capping the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run, the first rushing touchdown for any team against Nebraska all season. The opening drive of the game was a sign of what was to come the rest of the contest. By halftime, Indiana had raced out to a commanding 21-point lead, scoring 28 first half points on a Nebraska defense that was surrendering just 11.3 points per game coming into the afternoon affair. The Hoosiers' offense continued to click, even in the second half, when backup quarterback Tayven Jackson replaced an injured Kurtis Rourke. "There's no drop off," Ellison said. "A standard is a standard, it doesn't matter who's in the game. We truly believe in keeping that standard no matter what jersey number you have." Indiana's two signal callers combined to complete 24 of 30 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday, carving up a Nebraska secondary that was limiting opponents to just 188.3 passing yards per game. It wasn't just the passing attack that was dominant during Indiana's week eight matchup with Nebraska. The Hoosiers' rushing attack was consistently able to gash the Cornhuskers' front seven, totaling 215 yards on 33 carries -- an astounding 6.5 yards per carry. Four different Indiana tail backs found the end zone on Saturday, as the Hoosiers' offensive line opened up gaping holes that Ellison likened to the Red Sea. "Those were probably the widest holes that we've seen all season long," fellow running back Ty Son Lawton added. "Shoutout to the offensive line." Indiana's offensive efficiency was staggering on Saturday. The Hoosiers scored touchdowns on eight of the 11 drives in which they weren't kneeling the ball. They were also a perfect seven-for-seven inside of the red zone. The Cornhuskers' strength of their defense, the defensive line, managed just one sack and four tackles for loss -- both of which are below their season averages. "We come to play hard against anybody they put out there," wide receiver Miles Cross said. "We'd take our chances with us against anybody in the nation. We're confident. We had a good game plan going into the game and we just executed."

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers running back Justice Ellison (6) celebrates a touchdown against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)