College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

This time, though, Gameday, will be live from IU on a Saturday, taking Indiana's name off the list of power four schools that have never hosted a traditional College Gameday show.

This is the second time that Gameday has done a show in Bloomington, the first coming week one of 2017, although that was a Thursday night game and it was an abbreviated show that was done solely on the Memorial Stadium field, meaning little to no fanfare.

The most notable college football pregame show will be live from IU before the Indiana vs. Washington game on Saturday. The game is slated for a noon kick and will be televised on BTN.

The three hour long pregame show consists of analysis, opinion and different types of fun activities throughout the program, and has gone through some recent personnel changes.

Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard have all been on the show for several years now, but changes have been underway for the past couple of years on the show.

Pat McAfee, former Colts punter, first appeared on the show last year and is now a mainstay, while Nick Saban is now a regular member of the program after his retirement from coaching.

Both of these have filled the void of Lee Corso, a former Indiana football head coach among countless other positions, who has taken a step back due to health issues.

Coach Corso still appears on Gameday sporadically, although usually just in the "Saturday Selections" portion of the show.

Corso should be on the set for the show's trip to Bloomington as, of course, Indiana football was a part of his great career, and should make a headline that Coach is coming back to his former stomping grounds.

This all is an incredible sign for the Hoosier football program, as this kind of notoriety is unprecedented for this program and is certainly making fans all over Bloomington elated by not only the sucess of the team, but all the fun that goes along with it.

Big Noon Kickoff was a blast for fans last week, but College Gameday making the trip to IU should be even more of a spectacle for everyone involved in the IU program.