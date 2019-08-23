Daily Hoosier: August 23
Seen On The Hoosier
Indiana Hoosiers Defense Is Solidifying Under Kane Wommack
WATCH: Tom Allen Interview From Lucas Oil Stadium
Indiana Offer Was Huge For 2021 WR Andrel Anthony
Tweets Of The Day
Welcome home, Mike Roberts!— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 22, 2019
🔗https://t.co/BD5eUakjoe pic.twitter.com/shtCl1gjIc
“Boozer BLOCKED by A.J. Moye!”#TBT pic.twitter.com/ay80iSzOmo— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 22, 2019
HBD @kingybingyy1 🎂#LEO pic.twitter.com/AG7GeeHC6S— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 23, 2019
9 Days 😬 pic.twitter.com/MSJBtXDZHr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 22, 2019
📍 @LucasOilStadium pic.twitter.com/M1ep7z2kUs— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 22, 2019
Congratulations, @N_Snyder9! You're on scholarship!! #LEO pic.twitter.com/A4CIiTy0iy— Coach Tom Allen (@CoachAllenIU) August 22, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Mike Roberts Named Assistant Basketball Coach at Indiana University, via IU Athletics -- Link
Catching On The Rise – Hoosier Receivers Have Lofty Aspirations, via IU Athletics -- Link
Miller To Speak in Evansville on Aug. 27, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana Falls to No. 2 North Carolina in Season Opener, 3-0, via IU Athletics -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #18 - Lucas Oil Stadium, via IU Athletics -- Link
