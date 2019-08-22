WATCH: Tom Allen Interview From Lucas Oil Stadium
Indiana Hoosiers football head coach Tom Allen met with the media from Lucas Oil Stadium, discussing the quarterback battle and other topics. Allen will announce the starting quarterback for IU next week.
