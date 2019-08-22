News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 16:16:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Indiana Offer Was Huge For 2021 WR Andrel Anthony

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

East Lansing (Mich.) class of 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony picked up a few nice offers in the spring, coming from the likes of Bowling Green, Iowa State, Ball State, Toledo, and Western Michig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}