The anticipation for Indiana’s offense to take the field under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer has been building since the spring of last season. However, in that same time, the defense has made its own adjustments transitioning from head coach Tom Allen to Kane Wommack leading the charge.

The two units have gone head-to-head every day throughout fall camp, while coaches and players have often personified and cited a motto that inspires the program to elevate each other as they compete.

As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another: Proverbs 27:17

While the offense has steadily progressed in the past weeks, Wommack said the defensive improvement has been equally comparable as a result of DeBoer’s scheme and the personnel at his disposal.

