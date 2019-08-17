Time is running out! Get this deal white it lasts! https://t.co/Q9Oz9ERvCk pic.twitter.com/rgP8DC807M

There's still time to get your votes in to help @VicOladipo , @YogiFerrell11 , @juwanmorgan , @Cwat205 and @CodyZeller get another W! #IUBB https://t.co/882xPPdyXL

#Hoosiers commit Dexter Williams ( @Dex9Will ) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Bv2io0bP3o

#iubb has no concerns over Romeo Langford’s eligibility, amid allegations Nike considered paying him five figures while Langford was still in high school. https://t.co/DTztI4edpt

DC Kane Wommack admitted the offense got the better of his unit today in camp. Credited OC Kalen DeBoer. "Kalen is fun to work ... because he throws so many good things at you that challenge your eyes, challenge your alignments. Now you have to go fix a bunch of stuff." #iufb

The 2019-20 Indiana basketball schedule: What we know, via Inside The Hall -- Link

Terry Tallen Complex Boosts Hoosier Energy, Commitment, via IU Athletics -- Link

Ruden and Glatz Join Indiana Rowing Staff, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana University Dedicates The Pfau Course at Indiana University, via IU Athletics -- Link

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #13, via IU Athletics -- Link

New locker room a well-timed boost, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link