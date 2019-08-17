News More News
Daily Hoosier: August 17

Mike Singer • TheHoosier
@IndianaRivals
Recruiting Insider

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics. (Jordan Wells (TheHoosier.com))

Seen On The Hoosier

WATCH: Kane Wommack, Reakwon Jones, Cam Jones Practice Interviews

IU Quarterback Commit Dexter Williams Picked For All-American Game

Top 2021 PF Speaks Highly Of Indiana; Updates Recruitment

McDonald's Nuggets: Top 2020 class, updated prediction, more

Tweets Of The Day

Video Of The Day

Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams' junior highlight tape

Headlines

The 2019-20 Indiana basketball schedule: What we know, via Inside The Hall -- Link

Terry Tallen Complex Boosts Hoosier Energy, Commitment, via IU Athletics -- Link

Ruden and Glatz Join Indiana Rowing Staff, via IU Athletics -- Link

Indiana University Dedicates The Pfau Course at Indiana University, via IU Athletics -- Link

Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #13, via IU Athletics -- Link

New locker room a well-timed boost, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link

----

{{ article.author_name }}