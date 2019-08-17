Daily Hoosier: August 17
Seen On The Hoosier
WATCH: Kane Wommack, Reakwon Jones, Cam Jones Practice Interviews
IU Quarterback Commit Dexter Williams Picked For All-American Game
Top 2021 PF Speaks Highly Of Indiana; Updates Recruitment
McDonald's Nuggets: Top 2020 class, updated prediction, more
Tweets Of The Day
Time is running out! Get this deal white it lasts! https://t.co/Q9Oz9ERvCk pic.twitter.com/rgP8DC807M— IndianaRivals (@IndianaRivals) August 16, 2019
There's still time to get your votes in to help @VicOladipo, @YogiFerrell11, @juwanmorgan, @Cwat205 and @CodyZeller get another W! #IUBB https://t.co/882xPPdyXL— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) August 16, 2019
#Hoosiers commit Dexter Williams (@Dex9Will) was selected to play in this year's #BlueGreyFootball All-American Bowl at Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes Benz Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Bv2io0bP3o— Blue-Grey Football (@BlueGreyFB) August 16, 2019
1️⃣5️⃣ days. @nick_west15 | #IUFB pic.twitter.com/xfHO3sSdLr— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) August 16, 2019
#iubb has no concerns over Romeo Langford’s eligibility, amid allegations Nike considered paying him five figures while Langford was still in high school.https://t.co/DTztI4edpt— IndyStar Sports (@IndyStarSports) August 16, 2019
DC Kane Wommack admitted the offense got the better of his unit today in camp. Credited OC Kalen DeBoer.— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) August 16, 2019
"Kalen is fun to work ... because he throws so many good things at you that challenge your eyes, challenge your alignments. Now you have to go fix a bunch of stuff." #iufb
Video Of The Day
Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams' junior highlight tape
Headlines
The 2019-20 Indiana basketball schedule: What we know, via Inside The Hall -- Link
Terry Tallen Complex Boosts Hoosier Energy, Commitment, via IU Athletics -- Link
Ruden and Glatz Join Indiana Rowing Staff, via IU Athletics -- Link
Indiana University Dedicates The Pfau Course at Indiana University, via IU Athletics -- Link
Quoted: Fall Camp Practice #13, via IU Athletics -- Link
New locker room a well-timed boost, via Hoosier Sports Report -- Link
----
