This week’s edition of McDonald's Nuggets includes discussion about which school will come out with the top 2020 class, an update on his Walker Kessler prediction and the Commitment of the Week. MORE: Ten important early commits 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals150



WHAT’S ON MY MIND: Who will have No. 1 class in 2020?

Jalen Johnson (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

RECRUITING NOTE: Other classes I like in 2020

Colby Jones (Jon Lopez/Nike)

I’m going to move outside the top five and look at some programs with nice classes early on that I don’t feel will finish at the top of the rankings after other schools fill out their classes. Let’s start with Xavier at No. 6 overall. The Musketeers struck again on Wednesday with a really nice commitment from Colby Jones (No. 104) out of Alabama. He had a terrific travel season with the Alabama Fusion in the Nike EYBL and had a number of high-major offers. Dwon Odom (No. 50) started the class early last July for Travis Steele and will be the playmaker the program needs when Quentin Goodin and Paul Scruggs move on. C.J. Wilcher (No. 102), a sharp shooter out of New Jersey, is also on board, giving Xavier a really strong backcourt to build around. How about what Houston has done at No. 9 overall? It’s really important for programs to build on momentum, and Kelvin Sampson’s program has done just that. The Cougars added a pair of in-state, four-star guards in Tramon Mark (No. 85) and Jamal Shead (No. 95). That’s a really strong duo to go forward with. Sampson dipped back into Indiana earlier this month to land 6-foot-9 big man Kiyron Powell, the No. 30 power forward in the 2020 class. Lastly, another program building on momentum from last season is Purdue. Matt Painter and his staff wasted no time feeling sorry for themselves after a brutal loss in the NCAA Tournament, as they went right back to work on the recruiting trail and currently have the No. 10 class. Jaden Ivey (No. 87) started it off in late April and Ethan Morton (No. 64) jumped on board a couple weeks later. Those two give the Boilermakers a lot of versatility and good size in the backcourt. I really like the way they complement each other.

PREDICTION: An updated Walker Kessler prediction

I came out with a prediction of five-star big man Walker Kessler ending up at Duke in this column a couple months ago. Since then, he released a top six of Auburn, California, Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and North Carolina and set up some official visits. His next official visits will be Michigan on the first weekend of football season followed by Duke the next weekend. He also has visits set with North Carolina (Sept. 20) and Gonzaga (Oct. 4). Depending on whether his visit to Auburn back in June is determined to count toward his junior or senior year, he could also take an official visit to California. As for my updated prediction, anybody following this one closely has heard it’s really tight between Auburn and Duke. I believe that to be true as well. If Gonzaga or Michigan were located closer to home, it would definitely help them, but they aren’t. North Carolina has come on really strong lately and could make it interesting down the stretch with a great visit. But not being “all in” like the other schools have been the whole way through could be a problem.

So again, that takes us back to Auburn and Duke. I still think it will be Duke in the end. It’s the type of prestigious program that satisfies his strong academics and has the track record of producing NBA players lately. The uncertainty at Auburn right now with the NCAA doesn’t help either.

COMMITMENT OF THE WEEK: Anthony Leal to Indiana