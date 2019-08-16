The Indiana Hoosiers offered Fort Wayne (Ind.) Blackhawk Christian class of 2021 power forward Caleb Furst a scholarship last October and has been keeping in consistent communication with Archie Miller and the IU staff.

"Our relationship has been steadily growing ever since they offered me," Furst told TheHoosier.com. "I'm getting to know them more. I've been up for two and three visits since then, especially this last one in June. I got to sit down and talk with the coaches for a long time. It was great."

