Macon (Ga.) Mount de Sales Academy quarterback and Indiana quarterback commit Dexter Williams was selected to play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl game.

The All-Star game will be played on January 13, 2020 in the Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.



Williams, a three-star prospect, committed to Indiana on June 23, a few days following an unofficial visit to Bloomington. He also held offers from Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Miami (Ohio), Navy, Samford, Troy, and Tulane.

The Hoosiers have 14 commitments in the 2020 class that ranks No. 49 in the country.

Blue-Grey Football was established in 1989 and the founders were Gus Bell and his son Erik Bell. Together, they established the brand to help prep prospects from all over the country receive national exposure and increase their chances to secure scholarships to a college, whether that be at the NCAA Division I level, or II, III, NAIA or Junior College.