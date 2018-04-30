Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
The wait is over.
After a lengthy recruiting process, New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford announced his decision to commit to Indiana on Monday night in front of a crowd full of fans at his high school.
Langford chose IU over a final three including Vanderbilt and Kansas.
He joins a 2018 recruiting class that already includes 4 four-star prospects, making IU's group one of the top in college basketball.
Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.
In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, and was also named the state's Mr. Basketball.
