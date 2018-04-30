Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-04-30 18:31:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Breaking: 2018 Five-Star Guard Romeo Langford Commits To Indiana

S9buyxdvsdlqprbyhafq
2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford committed to IU on Monday night.
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

The wait is over.

After a lengthy recruiting process, New Albany five-star guard Romeo Langford announced his decision to commit to Indiana on Monday night in front of a crowd full of fans at his high school.

Langford chose IU over a final three including Vanderbilt and Kansas.

He joins a 2018 recruiting class that already includes 4 four-star prospects, making IU's group one of the top in college basketball.

Langford averaged 33 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, leading New Albany to a 25-2 overall record. They were eliminated from the Class AAAA playoffs with a narrow 64-62 loss to Warren Central in semi-state play.

In addition to McDonald's All-American honors, he was named to the Jordan Brand Classic roster and the Nike Hoops Summit event, earned first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, and was also named the state's Mr. Basketball.

Commitment Links

· Timeline: From Start To Finish: Romeo Langford's Recruitment·

· Video: Romeo Langford, Tim Langford, Jim Shannon Talk Romeo To IU

· Behind The Scenes: One-On-One With Tim Langford

· Podcast: Jim Reamer On Romeo Langford's Commitment

· Analysis: Eric Bossi On New IU Commit Romeo Langford, 2018 Class

· Feature: Jeffersonville News And Tribune Reporter Josh Cook Talks Covering Langford

· Podcast: Galen Clavio On Romeo Langford's Commitment

· Scouting Breakdown: Indiana Basketball Commit Romeo Langford

· Analysis: Indiana Basketball: Langford Highest-Rated Signee Since Eric Gordon

· Analysis: Projected Starting Lineup With Addition Of 5-Star Romeo Langford

----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}