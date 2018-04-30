Ticker
Scouting Breakdown: Indiana Basketball Commit Romeo Langford

Tqasmle3mdyqheggn7ww
2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford committed to IU on Monday night.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff Writer

So just how good is new IU five-star commit Romeo Langford?

TheHoosier.com has a 7-minute voice narrated breakdown of his skillset, followed by complete highlights from a handful of games shot this season.

To learn more about why Langford is such a highly-touted prospect, check out the video embedded below.

----

