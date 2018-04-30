Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

TheHoosier.com's Jordan Wells is joined by Galen Clavio, head of IU's Sports Media department and host of CrimsonCast, to gain some perspective on the magnitude of 2018 five-star guard Romeo Langford's commitment to the Hoosiers.

That podcast is embedded below.