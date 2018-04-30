With the commitment of five-star guard Romeo Langford to Indiana, TheHoosier.com is joined by Rivals national analyst Eric Bossi to breakdown the decision, including Langford's impact on next year's team and more.

Q: Just to start, obviously this is a big pickup for the Hoosiers. Can you quantify how big it is?

Bossi: "It's a huge win forsure - it's a massive win. It's a guy that when he got the job, all fingers were pointed at 'You gotta go get that guy, no matter what it takes.' And to do so is a big accomplishment. He's as celebrated a high school player as there's been in the state, and there's a lot of pressure to land him. And then probably even some pressure on Romeo to go there.

"So it's impressive to be able to get it done, especially without having as much time to build a relationship. Archie came in a couple years behind on this one and they got it done."

Q: As the No. 6 player nationally, what kind of immediate potential does he have for next year?

Bossi: "Well clearly, this is a kid that Indiana fans know very well. There's no reason to think he doesn't come in and make a significant impact from Day 1. He's too skilled, he's got too good a feel for the game, and he's played too much high-level basketball to not be as ready as he can possibly be."

Q: What's an area he needs to continue to improve on?

Bossi: "Strength would be the biggest thing I think. It's funny because people bring up defense, and maybe there's a notion out there that he's not the toughest guy around - neither of those make sense to me. In a matchup this year against [2019 four-star forward] Keion Brooks, Brooks had a size advantage, and he flatout couldn't score on Langford in the post. Langford defended him straight up with no help. I've seen him do that to wing guys too - I think he's an elite defender personally.

"I think what happens with kids like Romeo who have a very stoic demeanor, who don't show that their too hot or too low, people mistake that for not caring or not playing hard. But it's impossible for him to put up the numbers he does, to score and rebound like he does and defend like he does, without some level of toughness.

"Just because he's not starting down cameras and woofing at people doesn't mean he's not tough - I personally think he's very tough."

Q: How long do you think he stays in college? Is he a one-and-done?

Bossi: "He sure looks like a one-and-done guy to me. It doesn't take big numbers to be a one-and-done anymore, and I don't think it's any secret that's kind of what he and his family are hoping for. The hope is he's as good as everyone believes he is, and he can make the impact we thought he would."

Q: Overall thoughts on this 2018 class with Langford in the mix?

Bossi: "It's a terrific group. Especially the first real class on the job. You've got the most important in-state recruit in 15, 20 years in the group. You've got two more highly celebrated in-state players. You've got a really good player from the state of Ohio, and then you go out of the way a bit to pull Jake Forrester in.

"Not only are they very talented, I think they all fit the style of play Archie is trying to get, with guys that are really versatile and can play different positions and roles. Maybe even a small ball role that everyone wants to do these days. For the first year, I don't know how much more you could expect."

Q: Who is maybe the sleeper of the group?

Bossi: "Well with many of these guys ranked so closely together, I don't know if it's who is the sleeper of the group, more like what will happen with these guys who are all ranked pretty close together? Will they stay about the same, or will one establish themselves?

"Maybe the guy who is most important to play to his reputation and exceed that reputation would be Phinisee. With guards, and point guards in particular are so important in college basketball, if you have to pick one to overachieve and live up to the hype, Phinisee is the guy you want to have perform."

