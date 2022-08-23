Updated Rivals150 Rankings: Indiana's class of 2023

The updated Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2023 were released on Tuesday afternoon, officially putting a cap on the summer recruiting period. Indiana's two-man class of Jakai Newton and Gabe Cupps remained in the Rivals150 rankings -- both as four-star guards. Indiana has just one target remaining in the class that it is actively recruiting at the moment in Arrinten Page. He remained as a four-star forward as well. Below is a look at where Newton, Cupps and Page ended up, with scouting notes on all three.

Indiana Commits:

Previous Ranking: No. 52 Current Ranking: No.64

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

"Newton is a 6-foot-4 guard who can play both on and off of the ball. He has good size and length that allows him to play even bigger than he is. He is best attacking the basket and getting into the lane. He has good athleticism and a very good leaping ability. Newton's shot is effective, but it's used as a secondary or even a third option at this point. He's a strong rebounder on both ends of the floor. Newton missed most of this summer with injures, but when he was on the floor for the first few events of the spring, he was very effective."

Previous Ranking: No. 127 Current Ranking: No. 122

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

"Cupps is a 6-foot-2 pass first point guard who has good athleticism and great vision. He is still developing his overall offensive skillset in terms of scoring the ball, but he can get into the lane at will and is a very crafty player all around the court. Super intelligent player for his age and has good pace and steadiness needed as a point guard. His best tool is making winning plays and having an extremely high IQ. He is a point guard who just has a tremendous feel for the flow of the game."

Top Remaining Targets:

Previous Ranking: No. 42 Current Ranking: No. 57 Programs Involved: Cincinnati, USC, Missouri, Miami, Indiana

TheHoosier.com Scouting Notes:

"Page shows versatility to play inside and out. He has a terrific motor and that's what allows him go be so productive. With so many ball handlers and shot-happy guards on his team, very few offensive possessions run through Page unless its a pick and pop or roll. Whether it's running the court for easy buckets in transition, offensive rebounds or in the PnR game, Page is very effective when he gets looks at the rim. He is a powerful low post player but also excels on rebound putbacks."

