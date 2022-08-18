Scouting Video: 2023 forward Arrinten Page - Summer Highlights

Class of 2023 Wheeler (Ga.) forward Arrinten Page is atop the recruiting board for Indiana as the summer comes to a close.

Page took an official visit to Indiana at the end of July. He is ranked No. 42 in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings.

He has also taken visits to Cincinnati, USC, Missouri and has one scheduled to Miami (Fla.) at the end of this month.

Page played for The Skills Factory (TSF) on the Nike EYBL AAU circuit this summer. He averaged 11.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game. He shot 49.4 percent (84-of-170) from the floor and 69.8 percent (37-of-53) from the free throw line.

“He’s a guy that can do a number of things," Wheeler head coach Larry Thompson told Rivals of Page. “Good with his back to the basket, face guy that can shoot the basketball out to the three-point line, catch lobs, play in space, play with the ball in his hand, play off the ball. He’s one of those guys who is continuing to develop into that Swiss Army Knife kind of guy, he can do a little bit of everything.”

TheHoosier.com had the chance to see Page numerous times this summer. Here are scouting notes on the 6-foot-9 forward.

"Page shows versatility to play inside and out. He has a terrific motor and that's what allows him go be so productive. With so many ball handlers and shot-happy guards on his team, very few offensive possessions run through Page unless its a pick and pop or roll. Whether it's running the court for easy buckets in transition, offensive rebounds or in the PnR game, Page is very effective when he gets looks at the rim. He is a powerful low post player but also excels on rebound putbacks."