 National top-50 forward Arrinten Page discusses Indiana official visit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-30 10:26:01 -0500') }} basketball Edit

National top-50 forward Arrinten Page discusses Indiana official visit

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Indiana hosted top-50 forward Arrinten Page for an official visit this week. (Arrinten Page)
Class of 2023 top-50 forward from Wheeler (Ga.), Arrinten Page, visited Indiana for an official visit this week and wrapped up his trip to campus on Friday morning.

Page is ranked No. 42 overall in the Rivals150 class of 2023 rankings and ranked as the No. 9 power forward in the class.

Page is a 6-foot-9 forward who plays for Wheeler (Ga.) in high school and The Skills Factory (TSF) on the Nike EYBL circuit. Indiana offered Page in April and were one of the first major programs to get heavily involved in his recruitment. He currently has offers from programs such as Cincinnati, Alabama, Georgia Tech, Missouri, LSU, Florida, Georgia, Miami (Fla.), USC, UCLA, Ole Miss, SMU, Xavier and more.

Page spoke with TheHoosier.com to recap his visit to Indiana and discussed his impression of the program and more.

