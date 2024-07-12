Indiana basketball released its non-conference schedule for the 2024 season earlier this week. Here's why Hoosier fans should be both pessimistic and optimistic.

THE SCHEDULE

WHY THE SCHEDULE LOOKS THE WAY IT DOES

Many Hoosier fans, along with many fans of opposing programs, are criticizing the strength of opponents on IU’s schedule. This may be somewhat fair, but there are several reasons for the quality of opponents. First off, three of the 11 games are yet to be set as, while IU is confirmed to play in this year’s Battle 4 Atlantis, in the Bahamas, the bracket and opponents are yet to be released. This distorts how the schedule looks right now, as seven out of eight confirmed matchups are against low or mid-major opponents. Assuming that all three of the Atlantis games are against quality, Davidson being the lone mid-major in the event, IU would have four high-major opponents on the schedule, the same amount as last season. Going back to last season, IU did not play well against each of the four power opponents, with the lone win coming narrowly against a measly Louisville team. Given this, it makes sense that Mike Woodson would not want to increase the number of tougher opponents compared to last season. Based on the fact that the strength of schedule is similar to last campaign’s, the pushback seen on social media may be blowing it a bit out of proportion. IU will still have quality games, four to be exact, most of which are set to be tournament teams, and should be poised when Big Ten play comes around.

WHY I'M PESSIMISTIC

While there are valid reasons the schedule looks the way it does, that does not mean the schedule is perfect. There are several ways I think it could’ve been improved, some of which were not in Woodson’s control, while others definitely were. Starting with things out of the program’s control: the Gavitt Tip-Off games were officially cut after last season, ending the last of contractually mandated non-conference opponents. This, along with the end of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge and Crossroads Classic, means that all 11 non-conference games are up to the program to decide, negotiate and schedule. While this may seem like a benefit to the program because of increased freedom, it results in less marquee games. This is seen in IU’s schedule the past few years, with fewer and fewer big-time games at home or on the road. This is why many fans are frustrated, and for good reason, as Assembly Hall was built to host games against big opponents, not low majors. Games from recent seasons like Kansas in 2023 and North Carolina in 2022 are prime examples of the Hall at its best, but this year Hoosier fans will have to wait until conference play for a big game. For these reasons, whether in Woodson's control or not, fans are angry. The schedule does not feature any non-conference rivalries, big games at home, or even any big games on U.S. soil for that matter and is underwhelming from an entertainment standpoint besides a chance to play Arizona or Gonzaga in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

WHY I'M OPTIMISTIC