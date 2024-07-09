The non-conference slate features a home matchup with South Carolina, as well as the Hoosiers' participation in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving week in the Bahamas.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will host an eight-game non-conference home slate, highlighted by a matchup with South Carolina.

“My staff and I put together a non-conference schedule that will lead to long-term success this season,” said head coach Mike Woodson. “We have a new team this year that we are excited to showcase in front of the sold-out crowds in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

“We will be tested by some veteran, well-coached ball clubs early in the season that will prepare us for a 20-game conference schedule. We are looking forward to playing in one of the best in-season tournaments in our game in the Battle 4 Atlantis. The matchups, no matter how they fall, will create a great test for our team.”

The Hoosiers will open the season against SIU-Edwardsville (Nov. 6), Eastern Illinois (Nov. 10), and South Carolina (Nov. 16) at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

For the first time in program history, Indiana will compete in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Indiana will be joined by Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Louisville, Oklahoma, Providence, and West Virginia in the three-day event played at the Imperial Arena, a grand ballroom transformed into a truly unique basketball venue. Games are televised on ESPN networks throughout the tournament. All games will be played between Nov. 27-29.

The Hoosiers will return to Bloomington for games against Sam Houston State (Dec. 3), Miami (Ohio) (Dec. 6), UT-Chattanooga (Dec. 21), and Winthrop (Dec. 28) to close non-conference play.

The Big Ten schedule, tip times, and television designations will be announced at a later date.