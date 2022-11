Tweets of the day

Tweets of the day, video of the day and headlines surrounding Indiana athletics.

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Embed content not available

Seen on TheHoosier.com

----

• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.