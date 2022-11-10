The Indiana basketball program has officially announced the signing of its two-man 2023 recruiting class. Four-star guards Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton both signed during the early signing period. The two-man class currently ranks No. 29 in the country in the Rivals 2023 team rankings. “We are thrilled to welcome Gabe, Jakai, and their families to the IU Basketball program," Indiana head coach Mike Woodson said. "They are two competitive individuals who offer a great deal to what we are building here and both will be great additions.”

Gabe Cupps and Jakai Newton have signed with Indiana as part of the 2023 reciting class.

Gabe Cupps

Guard | 6-2 | 165 Dayton, Ohio | Centerville High School No. 122 on Rivals Named 2022 Ohio Mr. Basketball … won the 2021 high school state title for his father and head coach Brook Cupps at Centerville High School … finished runner-up in the 2022 state tournament … averaged 14.2 points, 6.8 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game as a junior … shot 50.3% from the floor, 44.3% from the 3-point line, and 85.2% from the free throw line as a junior … plays AAU ball for Midwest Basketball Club based out of Cincinnati on the 3-Stripes Select Basketball Circuit … son of Brook and Betsy Cupps. Woodson on Cupps: “Gabe has grown up around the game as a coach’s son and more than anything else he is a winner who has shown to lead a team to championship levels. He is an intense competitor who has elite decision-making ability. He has a tireless work ethic and is constantly looking to improve his game on both ends of the floor. He’s played against such high-level competition and that will serve him well in facing a Big Ten schedule. His leadership skills are off the charts, and he plays with the mindset of getting everyone around him involved and putting them in a position to be successful.”

Jakai Newton