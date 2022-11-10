Scouting Notes: Bethune-Cookman
Indiana won its season opener on Monday against Morehead State and now turns its attention to Bethune-Cookman.
The Wildcats come into Assembly Hall after a season-opening loss to Iowa, 89-58, earlier this week. After a competitive first half, the Hawkeyes pulled away and were too tough to keep pace with for Bethune-Cookman. The Wildcats are led by head coach and former NBA All-Star Reggie Theus who is in his second season. He led Bethune-Cookman to a 9-21 record in his first season.
Bethune-Cookman returns five players from a season ago, including the SWAC Preseason Player of the Year, Joe French. French was the third-best three-point shooter in all of college basketball a season ago. They also bring in the highest-ranked recruit in program history in four-star point guard Zion Harmon.
Here is a deep dive into some of the challenges Bethune-Cookman could give Indiana:
