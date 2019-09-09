News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 9

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
@TaylorRLehman
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana linebacker Micah McFadden makes a tackle on an Eastern Illinois ball carrier during IU's 52-0 win Saturday at Memorial Stadium. (USA Today Images)
Seen on The Hoosier

Indiana takes care of business against EIU, but Ohio State is next

Luke Collinsworth visits IU, feels more comfortable in relationship

What we saw from defensive rotational players against Eastern Illinois

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

SP+ Rankings after Week Two -- Link

IU men’s soccer ends chippy match against Seattle in a tie -- Link

----

