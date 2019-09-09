The Hoosier Daily: September 9
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Seen on The Hoosier
Indiana takes care of business against EIU, but Ohio State is next
Luke Collinsworth visits IU, feels more comfortable in relationship
What we saw from defensive rotational players against Eastern Illinois
Tweets of the Day
Cruz-esque, great catch by Latimer pic.twitter.com/BsP6FNcMeC— PFF NY Giants (@PFF_Giants) September 8, 2019
Dan Feeney, No. 66 out of the left guard position, sets the sealing block for Austin Ekeler to finish off the Colts in overtime. #iufb https://t.co/CItTnZaneg— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 8, 2019
Using @ESPN_BillC's latest SP+ ratings, IU now projected for 7 wins. Assuming IU competes, even with a loss against OSU, 7-5 is probably still the most likely record although 6-6 becomes the 2nd most likely record. With a win, 8-4 would become the most likely record pic.twitter.com/t9mlq0iw7P— Punt John Punt (@PuntJohnPunt) September 8, 2019
Headlines
SP+ Rankings after Week Two -- Link
IU men’s soccer ends chippy match against Seattle in a tie -- Link
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.