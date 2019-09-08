News More News
Luke Collinsworth visits IU, feels more comfortable in relationship

Brookville, Indiana, offensive tackle Luke Collinsworth is a top talent in the state for the 2021 class and has been developing a relationship with IU longer than any program that's shown him interest.

He was in Bloomington for the Hoosiers' home-opener against Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

Indiana offensive tackle Luke Collinsworth visited Indiana for the Hoosiers' home opener Sept. 7.
There's something Indiana head coach Tom Allen tells Brookville offensive tackle Luke Collinsworth whenever the two talk, Collinsworth said.

"Remember, we were the first to offer," Allen tells the in-state star.

It's true. Indiana has been on Collinsworth since he was a freshman and eventually became the first of four offers for the Indiana star offensive tackle.

