News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-08 10:52:15 -0500') }} football Edit

What we saw from defensive rotational players against Eastern Illinois

DJ Fezler • TheHoosier
TheHoosier.com

Because of a 52-point blowout against Eastern Illinois, Indiana had the opportunity to see backups in live, game situations that can be evaluated on film. Many players got their first chance to sho...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}