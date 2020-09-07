TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 7th

The Hoosier Daily: September 7th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Ten former Indiana football players make NFL 53-man rosters
Former #iufb standout Nick Westbrook makes Tennessee Titans practice squad.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 6, 2020
After earning the Win for the #SFGiants today, @CalebBaragar (5-1) is tied for 4 in the National League for Wins. #iubase pic.twitter.com/IkZy1afhok— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 6, 2020
According to NBA Stats, @HoustonRockets Eric Gordon guarded LeBron James for 21.4 possessions in G1, most of any player. James had 3 pts, 3 assts, 3 TOs vs Gordon.— Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) September 6, 2020
"Only your best defenders in the league can do that," Mike D'Antoni said.
For @HeavySan:https://t.co/gY5OVr6QgI
EG on 🔥— Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) September 7, 2020
📊 21PTS (6-9 from 3) pic.twitter.com/6QsW6TOEuP
With Nick Westbrook making the Titans' practice squad, here's a roundup of Hoosiers in the NFL in 2020. #iufbhttps://t.co/CkBAptgzy0— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 6, 2020
IU football players dot NFL rosters in 2020-- Indy Star
PFAU COURSE A SILVER LINING FOR IU GOLF AS FALL PLAY CEASES-- Hoosier Sports Report
Big Ten remains without fall sports despite Trump's calls to start the football season-- Indiana Daily Student
A hit in Bloomington: Spikeball has become a staple on IU's campus-- Indiana Daily Student
