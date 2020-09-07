TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 7th

According to NBA Stats, @HoustonRockets Eric Gordon guarded LeBron James for 21.4 possessions in G1, most of any player. James had 3 pts, 3 assts, 3 TOs vs Gordon.



"Only your best defenders in the league can do that," Mike D'Antoni said.

For @HeavySan:https://t.co/gY5OVr6QgI