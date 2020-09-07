 TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 7th
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-07 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 7th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

https://iuhoosiers.com
https://iuhoosiers.com

Scene on TheHoosier

Ten former Indiana football players make NFL 53-man rosters

2022 four-star PG Rodney Rice talks IU following offer

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU football players dot NFL rosters in 2020-- Indy Star

PFAU COURSE A SILVER LINING FOR IU GOLF AS FALL PLAY CEASES-- Hoosier Sports Report

Big Ten remains without fall sports despite Trump's calls to start the football season-- Indiana Daily Student

A hit in Bloomington: Spikeball has become a staple on IU's campus-- Indiana Daily Student



----

Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}