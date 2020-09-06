Point guard is a priority for Indiana in the class of 2022 and last week it extended another offer to a point guard, this time to DeMatha (Md.) guard Rodney Rice.

The four-star guard spoke to TheHoosier.com to talk about his relationship with the IU staff and what he thinks about the program.

“I’ve been in contact with Coach Kenya (Hunter) who was recruiting me while he was at UConn and that sort of just carried over when he got the Indiana job,” Rice said. “Coach (Archie) Miller and I have been in contact as well I think we’re going to do a zoom sometime next week.”

Rice is currently the No. 65 player in the Rivals150 rankings for the 2022 class. He already holds offers from Maryland, UConn, Georgetown, Louisville, Alabama, Illinois, Marquette and LSU among others. Altogether he has nearly two dozen offers.