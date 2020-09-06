Teams in the NFL were to cut their rosters down to 53 total players by 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5.

Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers

Coleman is in his second season with the defending NFC champions and sixth year overall. Coleman enters this season off shoulder surgery and appears healthy and ready to go. Raheem Mostert is expected to be named the starting running back despite the fact that Coleman led the team in total touches a season ago.

Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins

Howard signed with Miami and enters his fifth season in the NFL. A season ago, Howard picked up 525 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, while reeling in 10 catches and a touchdown as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dan Feeney, OL, Los Angeles Chargers

No player has been more dependable for the Chargers when it comes to the offensive line than Feeney, who has started every game for the last two years. Feeney is in his fourth season with the Chargers.

Brandon Knight, OL, Dallas Cowboys

Knight will try to remain a constant on the offensive line in Dallas this season. However, the lineman sustained an ankle injury recently in practice and could miss the season opener. Knight, who was an undrafted rookie last season, is one of five tackles Dallas kept.

Wes Martin, OL, Washington Football Team

Martin enters his second season with Washington and is looking to work himself into a starter. Martin was a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, making him the lone Hoosier drafted in 2019.

Rodger Staffold, OL, Tennessee Tians

Stafford is the veteran of the group, entering his 10th season in the NFL and second with Tennessee. He has started 62 games during the last four seasons and helped guide Tennessee to the AFC Championship Game in 2019 and the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl in 2018. Stafford missed time this preseason with an undisclosed injury.

Jason Spriggs, OL, Chicago Bears

Spriggs was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft and has battled injuries ever since. He enters his fifth season with the Bears in 2020, but has been sidelined with a knee injury for several weeks that has kept him out of practice and has his status for week one in jeopardy.

Nate Sudfeld, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

Sudfeld enters his fifth season in the NFL after signing a one-year deal with the Eagles earlier this year. Indiana’s all-time leading passer, Sudfeld was forced to have surgery last season to repair a broken wrist. He has only thrown 25 passes and joins a crowded quarterback room that features recently drafted Jalen Hurts.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers

Thomas signed a four-year contract in 2018 and enters having a tremendous opportunity to take over a void left by the departure of Greg Olsen. He has 52 career catches for 449 yards and three touchdowns. With a new coach and new quarterback, Thomas could be ready for a breakthrough with the team that drafted him.

Simon Stepaniak, OL, Green Bay Packers

The former Indiana standout, who was taken in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, will begin the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List after he tore his ACL during Gator Bowl prep.