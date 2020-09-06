TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 6th

The Hoosier Daily: September 6th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
2022 Georgia athlete says IU checks a lot of his boxes
Tweets of the Day
IU has recruited Florida extensively, and Tom Allen has previously mentioned how each assistant has a piece of the state. Specific counties mentioned here. Allen has also mentioned wanting to target Tennessee more, with a piece assigned to the Hoosiers' new safeties coach. #iufb https://t.co/QOcDSJjiPN— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 5, 2020
Highlight from 2021 IU recruit. #iufb https://t.co/PY7ThzmF7d— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 5, 2020
It was a busy week for Indiana basketball. A handful of new offers and officially adding Kenya Hunter to the staff. From player interviews to scouting reports and more, https://t.co/gF5TH0xw5a has you covered. #iubb pic.twitter.com/5CUfBwMmqd— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 5, 2020
👏 @aslegers #ProIU https://t.co/AdS5jVmgmY— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 5, 2020
🔥 #iubase in MLB 🔥— Pro Ball Hoosiers (@ProBallHoosiers) September 5, 2020
⚾️ Aaron Slegers (#RaysUp) last 5 games: 10 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 BB, 11 K, 0.10 WHIP
⚾️ Alex Dickerson (#SFGiants) last 7 games: 13 H, 4 HR, 9 RBIs, .448 AVG, 1.000 SLG
⚾️ Caleb Baragar (#SFGiants) last 7 games: 1-0, 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 K, 0.43 WHIP
Same spot.— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 6, 2020
Same result. pic.twitter.com/deXXj5nAXR
Headlines
What if Indiana had played Wisconsin this weekend?-- The Hoosier Network
IU Athletics pauses workouts for four programs after 14 positive COVID-19 cases-- Indiana Daily Student
What we've lost in Big Ten country, in a fall without football-- Indy Star
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.