TheHoosier - Ohio pitcher Evan Whiteaker talks commitment to Hoosiers

Ohio pitcher Evan Whiteaker talks commitment to Hoosiers
For Lakota East (Ohio) pitcher Evan Whiteaker, the opportunity to play baseball in college and beyond has been a major goal of his. So, when Indiana University he came calling, he decided to answer, especially after talking with the coaching staff and telling them his goals and then committing recently to the Hoosiers.
“I chose Indiana because I loved talking to the coaches. I would talk to them once or twice a week, and every time I would build a stronger relationship along with more trust,” Whiteaker told TheHoosier.com.
The relationship with skipper Jeff Mercer, along with associate head coach and pitching coach Justin Parker was enough to push Indiana past the likes of Kent State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio State said the junior pitcher, who committed to IU back in July.
“The relationships I built with the coaches is what really set Indiana apart, but also the competition they play and how competitive they are with that good competition," Whiteaker said. "What really intrigued me about Indiana is the coaches and the time they take to build relationships with each player individually. Also, Coach Parker’s advanced knowledge about pitching really excites me."
Whiteaker said he sees himself being a starting pitcher at Indiana.
“The coaches said they really like my projectability and my work ethic. They also said they like how much I know about the game and my baseball IQ,” Whiteaker added.
A scouting report posted on Prep Baseball Report offered the following take on Whitaker, “Arguably, the top overall prospect of the entire event, who undoubtedly has D1 future. Loose, athletic, mobile and still not near his physical ceiling. Fastball sat in the mid to upper 80s with all the physical signs of more to come. Secondary offerings are led by a sharp, downhill breaking ball that showed signs of swing and miss to it. Also has a real changeup that has good sell as it rides through the zone.”
Whiteaker is optimistic he will follow a long line of Indiana players who have advanced to the majors, including Kyle Hart.
“Indiana’s track record of putting players into the majors played a really big role in my decision. I’ve had the chance to be around Kyle Hart. I’ve worked with him, and he’s given me advice with pitching and the mental side. It’s just really exciting to have been around someone like him, especially when he went to Indiana,” Whiteaker said.
The class of 2022 prospect said his relationship with Hart is more than just the X' and O's, although he's fortunate enough to learn from the former Hoosier.
“Kyle and I worked on mechanical flaws that I had in my delivery and he helped clean them up," Whiteaker said. "We also talked about how great of a program Indiana is and has been multiple times."
