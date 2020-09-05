TheHoosier - Ohio pitcher Evan Whiteaker talks commitment to Hoosiers

Evan Whiteaker (@evanwhiteaker13) / IU Athletics

For Lakota East (Ohio) pitcher Evan Whiteaker, the opportunity to play baseball in college and beyond has been a major goal of his. So, when Indiana University he came calling, he decided to answer, especially after talking with the coaching staff and telling them his goals and then committing recently to the Hoosiers. “I chose Indiana because I loved talking to the coaches. I would talk to them once or twice a week, and every time I would build a stronger relationship along with more trust,” Whiteaker told TheHoosier.com. The relationship with skipper Jeff Mercer, along with associate head coach and pitching coach Justin Parker was enough to push Indiana past the likes of Kent State, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio State said the junior pitcher, who committed to IU back in July. “The relationships I built with the coaches is what really set Indiana apart, but also the competition they play and how competitive they are with that good competition," Whiteaker said. "What really intrigued me about Indiana is the coaches and the time they take to build relationships with each player individually. Also, Coach Parker’s advanced knowledge about pitching really excites me."