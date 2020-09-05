Milton High School (Ga.) athlete Jordan McDonald knows what he is looking for in a school.

The three-star standout wants a school that is amazing athletically and academically.

And for him, Indiana University checks a lot of those boxes. Because of that, the 6-foot, 215-pound junior was thrilled when he got a call on Sept. 1 from Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby.

"What intrigues me is that Indiana University is an amazing school academically and athletically. IU was checking a lot of the boxes for what I was looking for," McDonald told TheHoosier.com. "I wasn't surprised by the call because Coach Shelby came to Milton a while ago and said that I was one of the players at the top of his list."