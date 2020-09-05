 2022 Georgia athlete Jordan McDonald says IU checks a lot of his boxes
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-05 08:39:25 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 Georgia athlete says IU checks a lot of his boxes

Paul Gable • TheHoosier
Staff Writer
@PaulEGable

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60

Milton High School (Ga.) athlete Jordan McDonald knows what he is looking for in a school.

The three-star standout wants a school that is amazing athletically and academically.

And for him, Indiana University checks a lot of those boxes. Because of that, the 6-foot, 215-pound junior was thrilled when he got a call on Sept. 1 from Indiana cornerbacks coach Brandon Shelby.

"What intrigues me is that Indiana University is an amazing school academically and athletically. IU was checking a lot of the boxes for what I was looking for," McDonald told TheHoosier.com. "I wasn't surprised by the call because Coach Shelby came to Milton a while ago and said that I was one of the players at the top of his list."

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}