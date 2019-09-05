The Hoosier Daily: September 5
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
Logan Justus spearheads IU's efforts toward consistency on special teams
Indiana hopes to get more running backs involved moving forward
Tweets of the Day
Tom Allen said he and his staff go through to label "four-game" freshmen early in the season. Stevie Scott was a four-game guy before the Virginia game in 2018. #iufb played five true freshmen vs. Ball State. https://t.co/VOWMu3ABjS— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 4, 2019
This week's honorary captains come from #IUFB's 1979 Holiday Bowl team. pic.twitter.com/CNbX0SkNAa— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 4, 2019
ESPN has #iufb winning by 40 this weekend against Eastern Illinois. https://t.co/1ugH8SvTxL— Taylor Lehman (@TaylorRLehman) September 4, 2019
IU has released a statement:— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 4, 2019
"Indiana University Athletics has been made aware of the incident involving Indiana University associate head swimming coach Mike Westphal. IU Athletics will continue to gather facts and take further action as it deems appropriate." https://t.co/1ftGHlLD46
IU’s got an exhibition game on the schedule for men’s hoops. #iubb pic.twitter.com/CDRoCBRwdK— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 4, 2019
Headlines
IU associate head swimming coach charged with intimidation -- Link
Can’t Hurt Me: Sean Caulfield’s five-year ascent atop the IU men's soccer depth chart -- Link
IU punter Whitehead, kicker Justus share strong bond -- Link
