The Hoosier Daily: September 5

Taylor Lehman • TheHoosier
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Indiana head coach Tom Allen appeared on his weekly in-season radio show Wednesday, Sept. 4. (USA Today Images)
Seen on The Hoosier

Logan Justus spearheads IU's efforts toward consistency on special teams

Indiana hopes to get more running backs involved moving forward

Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Eastern Illinois

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

IU associate head swimming coach charged with intimidation -- Link

Can’t Hurt Me: Sean Caulfield’s five-year ascent atop the IU men's soccer depth chart -- Link

IU punter Whitehead, kicker Justus share strong bond -- Link

