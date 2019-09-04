Radio Show: Tom Allen previews Eastern Illinois
Indiana head coach Tom Allen joined Don Fischer for his weekly in-season Tom Allen Radio Show at the Holiday Inn in Bloomington on Wednesday evening.
Allen addressed several topics surrounding last week's win against Ball State and this week' matchup against Eastern Illinois. Linebacker Reakwon Jones and offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak joined him as player guests.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Indiana head coach Tom Allen will preview the Hoosiers' Week Two matchup with Eastern Illinois as he jumps on Don Fischer's weekly in-season radio show at 7:05 p.m. ET. Linebacker Reakwon Jones and offensive lineman Simon Stepaniak will join as player guests.
Updates on the show can be found on the premium football forum or here at this link.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.