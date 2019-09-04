Logan Justus spearheads IU's efforts toward consistency on special teams
Indiana redshirt senior kicker Logan Justus notched three career-high field goals against Ball State on Saturday, including conversions of 48, 49 and 50 yards, on his way to tying a program record for four made field goals in one game.
The kicker is emerging as one of the key contributors to finding consistency in the special teams phase in the Hoosiers' 2019 season.
Indiana prides itself on a swarming defense and has a new-look offense with potential to make significant improvements as coordinator Kalen DeBoer calls the plays, but it’s special teams, led by fifth-year senior kicker Logan Justus, that is emerging as one of the most consistent units.
In the Hoosiers’ first game against Ball State on Saturday, Justus matched a program record with a career-high four field goals. He notched a career-long on three different attempts, culminating in a 50-yard field goal en route to a 34-24 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium.
“Clutch,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said of his kicker after Saturday’s game. “That’s why kickers are so hard to recruit. To me, some guys just have the innate ability to come through when it counts and when the pressure is on.”
Justus is a soft-spoken individual who speaks nothing more than he has to. He has a calmness to his demeanor that is personified in his play on the football field. On Monday, Justus said he doesn’t remember the last time he’s been nervous in a football game.
Kicking in high-pressure situations can be daunting for any placekicker, let alone those in the collegiate ranks. For Justus, every kick has the same swing, and his ability to put points on the scoreboard has earned him the respect of his teammates during his time at Indiana.
“Special teams are a real important spot on the team,” redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said after the game on Saturday. “Everybody trusts them and we trust Logan.”
Honors keep rolling in for #IUFB's @LoganJustus22 and @haydonw123!— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 3, 2019
📝 https://t.co/JT8HGDfdf7 pic.twitter.com/0UwWBn0ThI
Justus’ performance against the Cardinals earned him Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week honors for the second time in his career. He is now 19-of-22 during his time at Indiana, good for 86.3 percent, a testament to his preparation.
During warmups, Justus locates objects in the crowd where he can fixate his gaze during kicks. He told coaches that he was comfortable from nearly 58 yards given the conditions of Lucas Oil Stadium’s indoor turf.
“I never look at the uprights,” Justus said after the game on Saturday. “There’s a little seat that was different than all the other seats there. It was white with a circle. That’s what I do during pregame too, so I’ll always try to find little things to see and just remember during games.”
Kicking will play a large role for a team with new coordinators competing in the Big Ten’s eastern division. Justus said he is most comfortable kicking from the right hash mark, and he said has enough leg strength to convert on a field goal from nearly 60 yards, depending on the conditions.
