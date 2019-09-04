Indiana redshirt senior kicker Logan Justus notched three career-high field goals against Ball State on Saturday, including conversions of 48, 49 and 50 yards, on his way to tying a program record for four made field goals in one game. The kicker is emerging as one of the key contributors to finding consistency in the special teams phase in the Hoosiers' 2019 season.

Indiana senior kicker Logan Justus is emerging as a crucial contributor to finding consistency on special teams. (TheHoosier.com/Jordan Wells)

Indiana prides itself on a swarming defense and has a new-look offense with potential to make significant improvements as coordinator Kalen DeBoer calls the plays, but it’s special teams, led by fifth-year senior kicker Logan Justus, that is emerging as one of the most consistent units. In the Hoosiers’ first game against Ball State on Saturday, Justus matched a program record with a career-high four field goals. He notched a career-long on three different attempts, culminating in a 50-yard field goal en route to a 34-24 victory at Lucas Oil Stadium. “Clutch,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said of his kicker after Saturday’s game. “That’s why kickers are so hard to recruit. To me, some guys just have the innate ability to come through when it counts and when the pressure is on.” Justus is a soft-spoken individual who speaks nothing more than he has to. He has a calmness to his demeanor that is personified in his play on the football field. On Monday, Justus said he doesn’t remember the last time he’s been nervous in a football game. Kicking in high-pressure situations can be daunting for any placekicker, let alone those in the collegiate ranks. For Justus, every kick has the same swing, and his ability to put points on the scoreboard has earned him the respect of his teammates during his time at Indiana. “Special teams are a real important spot on the team,” redshirt freshman quarterback Michael Penix Jr. said after the game on Saturday. “Everybody trusts them and we trust Logan.”