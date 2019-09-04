The Hoosier Daily: September 4
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Seen on The Hoosier
IU Receiving Corps Moves Forward After Drops vs. Ball State
Peyton Hendershot fueled by trust from teammates, coaches
Tweets of the Day
Matt Cross commits to Miami. Was a long-term #iubb target, though last night's news probably eases whatever blow Indiana feels here. https://t.co/SKXjLy5Yui— Zach Osterman (@ZachOsterman) September 4, 2019
Our One Word for this week: 𝘾𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙮#IUFB pic.twitter.com/4YGIE9w6X6— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 3, 2019
Year 2 #InDueTime.... https://t.co/yxd85qQ1rM— Freddie McSwain Jr (@Mcswain_Jr21) September 3, 2019
Tomorrow night – join us live! Player guests are @jones_reakwon + @SimonStepaniak.— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 3, 2019
Have a question? Email hoosiersradio@gmail.com. pic.twitter.com/62Nf8FY2QE
Headlines
Jones Trims Down, Gets Back on Field -- Link
Mind Your Banners: What type of player is IU getting in Jordan Geronimo? -- Link
IU Men's Soccer Alumnus Mason Toye Lands Spot on MLS Team of the week -- Link
