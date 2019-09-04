News More News
The Hoosier Daily: September 4

Taylor Lehman
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Seen on The Hoosier

IU Receiving Corps Moves Forward After Drops vs. Ball State

Peyton Hendershot fueled by trust from teammates, coaches

Freddie McSwain Jr. Signs to Play 2019-20 Season in Brazil

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Jones Trims Down, Gets Back on Field -- Link

Mind Your Banners: What type of player is IU getting in Jordan Geronimo? -- Link

IU Men's Soccer Alumnus Mason Toye Lands Spot on MLS Team of the week -- Link

