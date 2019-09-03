Former Indiana forward Freddie McSwain Jr. has signed to play his second professional season in Brazil.

Former Indiana forward Freddie McSwain Jr. has signed with and will play for Botafago of Novo Basquette Brasil (NBB) during the 2019 season, as was reported by Ben Stinar of AmicoHoops.net and was confirmed by McSwain later.

McSwain Jr. spent his 2018 season playing for the Moncton Magin in Canada, where he played in 34 games, started two games, averaged 18.5 minutes per game and scored 8.5 points per game.