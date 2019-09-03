Indiana wide receivers Whop Philyor, Nick Westbrook and Ty Fryfogle all made obvious mistakes during Indiana's season-opening win against Ball State. The corps has a plan moving forward to ensure those mistakes don't create limitations for the Hoosier offense.

Whop Philyor was throwing around a football shortly before Indiana’s noon kickoff against Ball State on Saturday in Indianapolis, and toward the end of his warmup, he worked on one situation in particular.

He would turn away from the passer and asked for the ball to be thrown above his head. Once the ball reached the level he anticipated, he would take a step or two forward, jump and twist his body into position to reach up and secure the ball well above his head, sometime with one hand, usually with two.

He didn’t drop one of those 10-to-15 reps.

But when the time came during the second quarter for Philyor to bring down a ball in that exact scenario, he let it slip through his outreached hands in the endzone. He then dropped another pass during the drive in Ball State territory, and Indiana settled for a Logan Justus’ second field goal of the game.

Those drops, as well as drops from Nick Westbrook and others, led to one of the Hoosiers’ most glaring areas in need of improvement as they move ahead to Week Two against Eastern Illinois.

“Nick made some great plays,” IU offensive coordinator Kalen DeBoer said Monday. “He’d be the first to say he missed the big one, but we just talk about making the first play before making the second. Make the easy catch.”

Westbrook was, in fact, the first to note that he missed the second of two long passes from freshman quarterback Mike Penix when he talked ot the media after the season-opening win. He said he was “mad” that he allowed a deep pass along the hashmarks to bounce off his chest, despite having caught a 75-yard touchdown pass earlier in the game.

He said he hadn’t dropped a pass like that since high school, and that was the only time he can remember dropping such an easy ball during a game. This, after all, comes from a receiver who burst onto the scene during his freshman season in 2015 with a strong catch that resulted in a touchdown during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

“It’s just focusing, and I think a lot of it is just the first game,” Westbrook said Saturday after the game. “Everything’s coming a little bit faster, and we just kind of need to slow down as a receiver group and as an offense in total.”